Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
John Alfred Tinniswood, born in 1912, the same year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became US states, is now celebrating his 112th birthday as the world’s oldest living man.

Tinniswood is marking this special occasion with family and friends at his care home in Southport, England, as reported by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Before his birthday, Tinniswood shared with GWR, "I don’t feel that age, and I don’t get excited about it. That’s probably why I’ve reached this age. I just take it in my stride like anything else."

When asked about the secret to his long life, he replied, "I can’t think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I’m no different from anyone else. No different at all."

He was declared the oldest man living on Earth by GWR in April, as per BBC.

Moreover, Tinniswood is also recognized as the oldest surviving male World War II veteran.

Looking to the future, Tinniswood hopes for increased honesty between nations, commenting, "They all put on a bit of a show now and again, including our own."

Tinniswood is also four years away from matching the record for the oldest man ever, Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to 116. 

