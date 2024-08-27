Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker breaks silence on Saudi Arabia offer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has broken silence on receiving huge-money offers from Saudi Arabia and leaving the club.
Alisson played for Liverpool in 2018 and after the FIFA World Cup he became one of the most important players for the club.
Liverpool won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and other important matches with Alisson as goalkeeper.
He said, “I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one,” adding, “I never got to the point where I was talking about wages. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players (in Saudi Arabia) are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.”
The goalkeeper added, “I never thought about leaving. When the interest from Saudi came, I cannot close the door on a big deal. But my decision was always to stay and focus on the things we can achieve, this new beginning and this new start, and I am really excited about that.”
Alisson shared that he’s looking forward to what the new season will bring for the club.