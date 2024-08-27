Sports

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker breaks silence on Saudi Arabia offer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has broken silence on receiving huge-money offers from Saudi Arabia and leaving the club.

Alisson played for Liverpool in 2018 and after the FIFA World Cup he became one of the most important players for the club.

Liverpool won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and other important matches with Alisson as goalkeeper.

He said, “I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one,” adding, “I never got to the point where I was talking about wages. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players (in Saudi Arabia) are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.”

The goalkeeper added, “I never thought about leaving. When the interest from Saudi came, I cannot close the door on a big deal. But my decision was always to stay and focus on the things we can achieve, this new beginning and this new start, and I am really excited about that.”

Alisson shared that he’s looking forward to what the new season will bring for the club.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after historic YouTube channel launch
Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot
Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home
Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’
David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move
Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan
Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration