Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support

President Vladimir Putin has promised an appropriate response from Russia

  by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying and now Russia has issued a stern warning to the West.

As per Reuters, Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister for over 20 years, accused the West of trying to escalate the conflict in Ukraine and warned that by considering Ukraine's requests to ease restrictions on foreign-supplied weapons, they were "asking for trouble."

Lavrov told reporters in Moscow, "We are now confirming once again that playing with fire - and they are like small children playing with matches - is a very dangerous thing for grown-up uncles and aunts who are entrusted with nuclear weapons in one or another Western country."

He further added, "Americans unequivocally associate conversations about Third World War as something that, God forbid, if it happens, will affect Europe exclusively."

Ukraine attacked Russia's western Kursk region, marking the most significant foreign assault on Russian soil since World War Two.

During all these conflict, President Vladimir Putin has promised an appropriate response from Russia.

According to Russia's 2020 nuclear doctrine, the president would consider using nuclear weapons in response to an attack with nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or conventional weapons if the state's existence is threatened.

