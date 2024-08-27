Health

5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Seeds are tiny, nutrient-packed superfoods that are ideal for anyone looking for ways to boost their weight loss process or to improve overall health.

Though small, these tiny foods can provide substantial benefits due to their high content of healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They also help fight cravings by keeping you full, resulting in a lower calorie intake that eventually helps you lose weight.

Incorporating seeds like chia, flax, and pumpkin helps support muscle growth, metabolism, and heart health, and their antioxidant properties can be beneficial for reducing inflammation and enhancing gut health.

Here’s a list of the five game-changing seeds.

• Chia Seed:

Chia seeds are tiny, black-colored seeds that form gel-like structures when added to liquid. These small seeds are a storehouse of healthy fibers that improve digestion and give a feeling of fullness, making us stay away from unhealthy snacking and overeating.

A 28-gram serving of chia seeds contains 137 calories with 10.6 grams of fiber, 4.4 grams of protein, and 7 grams of fat.

• Flax Seed:

Flaxseeds are much like chia seeds and are a good source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which help keep the heart healthy. As these seeds contain soluble fiber, intaking them can prove to slow down digestion, which helps to keep you full for a long time.

A 28-gram serving of flaxseed contains 152 calories with 7.8 grams of fiber, 5.2 grams of protein, and 10 grams of fat.

• Hemp Seed:

Hemp seeds are proven to have a good amount of protein, amino acids, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that improve metabolic functions and suppress appetite. These seeds help reduce fat deposits in the body and balance metabolism too.

A 28-gram serving of hemp seeds contains 155 calories with 1.1 grams of fiber, 8.8 grams of protein, and 11 grams of fat.

• Sunflower Seed:

Sunflower seeds are the powerhouse of fiber, healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, selenium, and protein. They help boost the metabolism and keep hunger at bay.

These seeds also reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

A 28-gram serving of sunflower seeds includes 164 calories with 2.4 grams of fiber, 5.8 grams of protein, and 11.6 grams of fat.

• Pumpkin Seed:

Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of magnesium, iron, and zinc that helps regulate blood sugar levels and maintain insulin functions, resulting in weight loss and belly fat reduction.

A 28-gram serving of pumpkin seeds includes 151 calories, 1.7 grams of fiber, 7 grams of protein, and 10 grams of fat.

