Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment

Donald Trump was hit with a reworked indictment in the January 6 case ahead of the presidential election.
According to CNN, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed an indictment against a Republican candidate for the presidency in the election interference case.
In updated charges filed on Tuesday, August 27, the prosecutor has removed some of the allegations due to the immunity ruling by the Supreme Court.
Special Counsel, while retaining the four initial charges against Trump, has filed some new allegations that include using the Justice Department to promote his false claims of election fraud and some of his conduct.
As per the prosecutor's office, “The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States.”
Meanwhile, Trump slammed Smith on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, “In an effort to resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed ‘Special Counsel’ Deranged Jack Smith has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old indictment and should be dismissed immediately.”
The new indictment has put the spotlight back on Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election at a time when he is campaigning for the 2024 elections.