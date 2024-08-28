Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded as UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive an esteemed award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as the all-time top-scorer of the Champions League.

On Tuesday, the European football governing body confirmed that the 39-year old player will receive an award after he bagged 140 goals in 183 matches while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo also won the elusive title five times, which is the second most by any player.

The 36-team league phase draw ceremony in will take place in Monaco on Thursday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, will be honoured with a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the world’s most prestigious competition,” UEFA said in a statement.

The statement continued, “Ronaldo’s achievements in Europe’s premier club competition – accomplished over the course of more than 18 years – will be recognised during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 29 August at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.”

Ronaldo finished as the Champions League top-scorer in seven different seasons.

