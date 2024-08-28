Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's big win: 'This is only the beginning!'

The Portuguese soccer star once again created history and became the first-ever footballer to score a free-kick in 23 consecutive seasons.
According to Sport Star, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al-Feiha 4-1 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah, on Tuesday, August 27, to its first win of the Saudi Pro League season.
Anderson Talisca, M. Brozović, and Ronaldo scored goals for Al Nassr, whereas the only Fashion Sakala for the Al-Feiha.
Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner netted the 899th goal of his career on a free kick just before halftime; now he is only one goal away to reach the milestone of 900 goals.
The 39-year-old took to social media to celebrate his club’s first win of the season with a post that read, “This is only the beginning! Let’s go, Al Nassr.”
Moreover, Ronaldo in a recent interview revealed that he will most probably retire at Saudi club Al Nassr saying, “I don't know if I'll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al Nassr. It's the team where I'm happy, where I'm good, and where I feel good, both in the country and in the league… I can finish my career at Al Nassr.”