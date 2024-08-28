Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's big win: 'This is only the beginning!'

Al Nassr defeated Al Feiha to secure the first win of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024


The Portuguese soccer star once again created history and became the first-ever footballer to score a free-kick in 23 consecutive seasons.

According to Sport Star, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al-Feiha 4-1 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah, on Tuesday, August 27, to its first win of the Saudi Pro League season.

Anderson Talisca, M. Brozović, and Ronaldo scored goals for Al Nassr, whereas the only Fashion Sakala for the Al-Feiha.

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner netted the 899th goal of his career on a free kick just before halftime; now he is only one goal away to reach the milestone of 900 goals.

The 39-year-old took to social media to celebrate his club’s first win of the season with a post that read, “This is only the beginning! Let’s go, Al Nassr.”


 Moreover, Ronaldo in a recent interview revealed that he will most probably retire at Saudi club Al Nassr saying, “I don't know if I'll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al Nassr. It's the team where I'm happy, where I'm good, and where I feel good, both in the country and in the league… I can finish my career at Al Nassr.”

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

Sports News

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Carlos Alcaraz begins US Open campaign with dominant win over Li Tu
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 'major' transfer deal
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after historic YouTube channel launch
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker breaks silence on Saudi Arabia offer
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’