Sports

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility

Roger Federer was the only player among all candidates to receive enough support for Hall's class of 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility
Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility

Roger Federer has made history as he got elected for the Tennis Hall of Fame in the first tear of eligibility.

According to Mail Online, the Rhode Island-based Hall announced on Wednesday, November 19, that Federer was the only candidate to receive enough support in the player category for the Hall's class of 2026. The Hall does not reveal voting results.

He was first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, and part of an era of unprecedented greatness with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, during what Federer termed "a golden time for tennis."

Federer said, “I´ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I didn´t predict I was going to have this many major. I was hoping to maybe have one, to be quite honest, at the very beginning of my career.”

TV announcer and journalist Mary Carillo, who also was a player, was elected in the contributor category. The induction ceremony is in August.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is one of eight men with a career Grand Slam, collecting eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation

Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation
Curacao surpasses Iceland to become smallest country to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom

Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom
Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by fiancée Georgina attends White House dinner with Trump and Saudi crown prince

Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark

Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark
Scotland celebrates historic World Cup qualification after beating Denmark in qualifiers

Lionel Messi faces new rival after Ronaldo who could rewrite football history

Lionel Messi faces new rival after Ronaldo who could rewrite football history
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the most iconic players in the football history

Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence

Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence
Angel Reese’s months-long romance rumours have finally been confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca
Anderson Talisca spent two years playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit
White House to host Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at same day

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals due to hamstring injury during ATP Finals

Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman

Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman
Here's a look at Sportsman who left their fans mourning in 2025

FIFA World Cup ticket holders to get priority visas under new FIFA PASS scheme

FIFA World Cup ticket holders to get priority visas under new FIFA PASS scheme
FIFA and Trump admin launch FIFA PASS to streamline visa process for World Cup fans

The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' dominates nominations

The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' dominates nominations
The Game Awards 2025 announces nominations as voting begins for the game of the year

Kylian Mbappe takes PSG to court over alleged unpaid wages, transfer dispute

Kylian Mbappe takes PSG to court over alleged unpaid wages, transfer dispute
Kylian Mbappe and PSG’s clash involves huge sums of money