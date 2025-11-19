Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility

Roger Federer has made history as he got elected for the Tennis Hall of Fame in the first tear of eligibility.
According to Mail Online, the Rhode Island-based Hall announced on Wednesday, November 19, that Federer was the only candidate to receive enough support in the player category for the Hall's class of 2026. The Hall does not reveal voting results.
He was first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, and part of an era of unprecedented greatness with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, during what Federer termed "a golden time for tennis."
Federer said, “I´ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I didn´t predict I was going to have this many major. I was hoping to maybe have one, to be quite honest, at the very beginning of my career.”
TV announcer and journalist Mary Carillo, who also was a player, was elected in the contributor category. The induction ceremony is in August.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner is one of eight men with a career Grand Slam, collecting eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.