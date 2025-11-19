LeBron James sets new NBA record with season's first game

LeBron James' remarkable career spanning over two decades has always been filled with new achievements, and 2025 is no different.
The Los Angeles Lakers star became the first player to take part in 23 consecutive NBA seasons on Tuesday, November 18, when he joined the court for his first game of the season.
James, who was not with his squad for the opening 14 games of the season because of sciatica, contributed 11 points, 12 assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes of a 140-126 home win over the Utah Jazz.
The NBA's record scorer broke Vince Carter's record of having played in 22 successive NBA seasons, while his two three-pointers also moved him above Reggie Miller into sixth place in the NBA's all-time list of most three-pointers made.
"It's been a long time since he played basketball, so I think for the first game back, he looked amazing," said Lakers teammate Luka Doncic.
Doncic had a game-high 37 points and four steals in the win against the Jazz, as he also contributed 10 assists and five rebounds.
Notably, the Lakers won with the score 140-126 against the Jazz, and LeBron James' side now ranks fourth in the Western Conference, with the Jazz in 10th place.