Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark

Scotland celebrates historic World Cup qualification after beating Denmark in qualifiers

  • By Bushra Saleem
  •
Scotland finally ended its World Cup drought after nearly three decades with a historic win over Denmark.

Celebration erupted on Tuesday, November 18, after Scotland claimed a thrilling 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park to end its 28-year World Cup drought.

The game that began with Scott McTominay's spectacular third-minute bicycle kick ended with stunning second-half stoppage-time goals from substitutes Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

The game gets intense after Lawrence Shankland restores Scotland’s lead in the 78th minute, but Patrick Dorgu levels three minutes later.

After six extra minutes were added in the game, Tierney fired in from 25 yards, while McLean netted from the halfway line to erupt celebrations in the packed-out national stadium on the wet and bitterly cold night.

Head coach Steve Clarke, who led his country to back-to-back European Championships, told BBC, “Scott McTominay scored the best overhead kick I've ever seen, and it might not have been the best goal of the night!”

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Andy Robertson dedicated the victory to his former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, who died tragically in a car crash in Spain earlier this year, days after his wedding.

Robertson said, “We certainly put the country through it, but I'm sure it will be worth it. I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much together about the World Cup. When he missed out in Qatar through injury and I missed out when Scotland never went.”

“We always discussed what it would be like going to this World Cup. I know he'll be somewhere smiling over me tonight,” he added.

With the victory over Denmark, Scotland topped Group C and automatically earned a spot in the 2025 FIFA World Cup next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

