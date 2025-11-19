Sports

Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation

Curacao surpasses Iceland to become smallest country to qualify for FIFA World Cup

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation
Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation

Curacao created history as the smallest country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

According to BBC, emotional scenes erupted in Kingston on Tuesday, November 18, after Curacao draw match 0-0 with Jamaica to secure berth in the upcoming World Cup as the least populous country.

With the historic qualification in the biggest football tournament Curacao broke Iceland, a population of just over 150,000 (similar to Cambridge or Huddersfield) and a land area of 171 square miles, smaller than the Isle of Man, record that reached in the 2018 final.

Curacao is a tiny Caribbean island with a population of just 150,000 residents.

Curacao boss Dick Advocaat, who was not at the game for personal reasons, will become the oldest coach at a World Cup, aged 78, beating Otto Rehhagel's record when he was in charge of Greece aged 71 in 2010.

Curacao, 37 miles off the Venezuela coast, only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles.

Ten years ago they were 150th in Fifa's world rankings. Now they are 82nd.

Furthermore, former England boss McClaren resigned as Jamaica boss after his side, who needed a win in Kingston to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, were held to a goalless draw, including having an injury-time penalty overruled by VAR.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility
Roger Federer was the only player among all candidates to receive enough support for Hall's class of 2026

Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom

Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom
Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by fiancée Georgina attends White House dinner with Trump and Saudi crown prince

Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark

Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark
Scotland celebrates historic World Cup qualification after beating Denmark in qualifiers

Lionel Messi faces new rival after Ronaldo who could rewrite football history

Lionel Messi faces new rival after Ronaldo who could rewrite football history
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the most iconic players in the football history

Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence

Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence
Angel Reese’s months-long romance rumours have finally been confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca
Anderson Talisca spent two years playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit
White House to host Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at same day

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals due to hamstring injury during ATP Finals

Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman

Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman
Here's a look at Sportsman who left their fans mourning in 2025

FIFA World Cup ticket holders to get priority visas under new FIFA PASS scheme

FIFA World Cup ticket holders to get priority visas under new FIFA PASS scheme
FIFA and Trump admin launch FIFA PASS to streamline visa process for World Cup fans

The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' dominates nominations

The Game Awards 2025: 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' dominates nominations
The Game Awards 2025 announces nominations as voting begins for the game of the year

Kylian Mbappe takes PSG to court over alleged unpaid wages, transfer dispute

Kylian Mbappe takes PSG to court over alleged unpaid wages, transfer dispute
Kylian Mbappe and PSG’s clash involves huge sums of money