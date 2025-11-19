Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation

Curacao created history as the smallest country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
According to BBC, emotional scenes erupted in Kingston on Tuesday, November 18, after Curacao draw match 0-0 with Jamaica to secure berth in the upcoming World Cup as the least populous country.
With the historic qualification in the biggest football tournament Curacao broke Iceland, a population of just over 150,000 (similar to Cambridge or Huddersfield) and a land area of 171 square miles, smaller than the Isle of Man, record that reached in the 2018 final.
Curacao is a tiny Caribbean island with a population of just 150,000 residents.
Curacao boss Dick Advocaat, who was not at the game for personal reasons, will become the oldest coach at a World Cup, aged 78, beating Otto Rehhagel's record when he was in charge of Greece aged 71 in 2010.
Curacao, 37 miles off the Venezuela coast, only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles.
Ten years ago they were 150th in Fifa's world rankings. Now they are 82nd.
Furthermore, former England boss McClaren resigned as Jamaica boss after his side, who needed a win in Kingston to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, were held to a goalless draw, including having an injury-time penalty overruled by VAR.