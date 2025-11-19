Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom

Portugal's soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo attended a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump hosted a lavish dinner to honour Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Cristiano Ronaldo was among the guests at a White House dinner on Tuesday hosted by President Donald Trump in honour of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the US.
The football superstar has been the face of the Saudi football league since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022, reportedly on a $200 (€173) million-a-year contract. In June, Ronaldo signed a two-year extension with the club.
Al-Nassr is majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that the crown prince chairs.
Trump thanked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for attending, to whom he introduced his 19-year-old son Barron to.
Trump said, “Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you.”
Besides Ronaldo, other notable guests at the Lavish dinner were Apple CEO Tim Cook,Tesla founder Elon Musk and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.