Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom

Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by fiancée Georgina attends White House dinner with Trump and Saudi crown prince

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Portugal's soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo attended a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump hosted a lavish dinner to honour Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The football superstar has been the face of the Saudi football league since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022, reportedly on a $200 (€173) million-a-year contract. In June, Ronaldo signed a two-year extension with the club.

Al-Nassr is majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that the crown prince chairs.

Trump thanked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for attending, to whom he introduced his 19-year-old son Barron to.

Trump said, “Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you.”

Besides Ronaldo, other notable guests at the Lavish dinner were Apple CEO Tim Cook,Tesla founder Elon Musk and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

