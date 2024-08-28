World

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

UK prime minister kicks off the Germany visit with a key meeting with President Steinmeier

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
UK prime minister kicks off the Germany visit with a key meeting with President Steinmeier
UK prime minister kicks off the Germany visit with a key meeting with President Steinmeier

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer begins his first visit to Germany by meeting the head of the state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to BBC, Starmer, before meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz, met the German president and signed the guestbook at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Wednesday, August 28.

Nils Schmid, the foreign affairs spokesman for Chancellor Scholz's Social Democratic Party, told Radio 4's Today program that on the matter of the UK and Europe's relationship, Scholz and Starmer are ‘more or less on the same page.’

Schmid asserted, “"There is a constant push by the German government to bring the UK closer to Europe and to facilitate cooperation between Great Britain and the European Union in as many fields as possible, ranging from trade to student mobility rights to defence.”

Starmer is the first UK prime minister to visit Germany since David Cameron in 2015.

Moreover, Starmer earlier before his visit said in a statement, “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people.”

He further added, “We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government."

After visiting Germany, Starmer will talk with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, August 29, in Paris.

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

World News

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Kier Starmer warns UK citizens about ‘painful’ October budget
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Trump slams Biden and Harris for 'catastrophic' exit from Afghanistan
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Mark Zuckerberg claims Biden government pressured Meta to censor COVID content
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
UN chief sounds alarm on devastating consequences of rising seas
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules