Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer begins his first visit to Germany by meeting the head of the state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
According to BBC, Starmer, before meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz, met the German president and signed the guestbook at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Wednesday, August 28.
Nils Schmid, the foreign affairs spokesman for Chancellor Scholz's Social Democratic Party, told Radio 4's Today program that on the matter of the UK and Europe's relationship, Scholz and Starmer are ‘more or less on the same page.’
Schmid asserted, “"There is a constant push by the German government to bring the UK closer to Europe and to facilitate cooperation between Great Britain and the European Union in as many fields as possible, ranging from trade to student mobility rights to defence.”
Starmer is the first UK prime minister to visit Germany since David Cameron in 2015.
Moreover, Starmer earlier before his visit said in a statement, “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people.”
He further added, “We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government."
After visiting Germany, Starmer will talk with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, August 29, in Paris.