Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Rostov’s fuel depot

Russian authorities have said that Ukrainian drone attacks in the southern Rostov region sparked a fire in the oil depot of the region.
According to Reuters, the authorities said on Wednesday, August 27, that Ukraine fired missiles in the Rostov region, Kirov region, and some 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of the border area.
However, Rostov governor Vasily Golubev on Telegram said, “There are no casualties. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire."
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its unit destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight.
Moreover, a Telegram channel named Baza reported that two drones fell in the Rostov region, resulting in a blaze at three tanks at the Kamensky oil depot.
Earlier, Ukraine’s attack on the nuclear power plant in the Kursk region raised concerns. Moscow on Wednesday slammed the International Atomic Energy Agency for not taking ‘more objective and clearer’ action for nuclear safety following the IAEA visit to the Kursk nuclear plant.
The Kremlin’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, asserted, “We see both the assessments and the work of this structure (the IAEA), but each time we want a more objective and clearer expression of the position of this structure.”
Whereas Ukraine has not responded to the accusation of an attack on a nuclear plant and oil debut.