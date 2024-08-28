Sci-Tech

Open AI's Strawberry will redefine solving math problems

Open AI teases launching Strawberry for world puzzles

  August 28, 2024
OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to launch an advanced AI product named “Strawberry” in fall 2024.

According to The Information, this tool promises to revolutionize the field with some remarkable capabilities!

It can easily solve complex math problems, including those that the software has never encountered before.

Not that math, Strawberry allegedly excels in high-level tasks, such as designing market strategies and solving intricate word puzzles.

The AI landscape is expected to rise with its help with its ability to conduct “deep research.”

Few weeks back, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman began dropping hints about this new invention on social media by posted images of strawberries that seemingly confirmed the buzz.

As the company prepares for this major release, it’s also seeking to pull in new investors for supporting the expansion of its chatbot business.

Strawberry is said to be integrated into ChatGPT-4o, enhancing its functionality and further paving the way for the development of Orion, which is the firm’s next-generation large language model (LLM).

And that’s not all coming for AI technology from OpenAI.

Alongside Strawberry, the organization is looking into offering an advanced and more naturalistic voice feature as well as a tool called SearchGPT for improving search engines.

SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’
Social networking site X restored after brief disruption
Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users
Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours
New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses
Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Neuroscience surprise: Different types of love glow different brain regions
Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France
Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to achieve milestone: First private citizen spacewalk
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers