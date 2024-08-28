Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems

OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to launch an advanced AI product named “Strawberry” in fall 2024.
According to The Information, this tool promises to revolutionize the field with some remarkable capabilities!
It can easily solve complex math problems, including those that the software has never encountered before.
Not that math, Strawberry allegedly excels in high-level tasks, such as designing market strategies and solving intricate word puzzles.
The AI landscape is expected to rise with its help with its ability to conduct “deep research.”
Few weeks back, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman began dropping hints about this new invention on social media by posted images of strawberries that seemingly confirmed the buzz.
As the company prepares for this major release, it’s also seeking to pull in new investors for supporting the expansion of its chatbot business.
Strawberry is said to be integrated into ChatGPT-4o, enhancing its functionality and further paving the way for the development of Orion, which is the firm’s next-generation large language model (LLM).
And that’s not all coming for AI technology from OpenAI.
Alongside Strawberry, the organization is looking into offering an advanced and more naturalistic voice feature as well as a tool called SearchGPT for improving search engines.