Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump in latest poll

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has gained ground in national polls and key swing states

  by Web Desk
  August 29, 2024
As the US presidential election approaches, the situation between Democrats and Republicans is becoming increasingly intense.

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday, August 29, it was revealed that Democrat Kamala Harris is leading Republican Donald Trump 45% to 41%.

Harris's lead has grown from 1 point in late July to 4 points, gaining significant support from women and Hispanic voters.

As per the outlet, Harris now leads Trump 49% to 36% among both women and Hispanic voters. In July, her lead among these groups was 9 points among women and 6 points among Hispanics.  

Trump, meanwhile, leads among white voters and men, though his lead among non-college-educated voters has decreased from 14 points to 7 points.

These poll results highlight shifts in the presidential race over the summer. President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race on July 21 after a poor debate performance against Trump led to calls from fellow Democrats for him to step aside.

Since then, Harris has gained ground in national polls and key swing states.

The poll was conducted during the Democratic National Convention, where Harris accepted the nomination.

The survey included 4,253 US adults, with 3,562 registered voters. 

World News

Telegram lawyer dismisses investigation into Pavel Durov as 'absurd'
Donald Trump’s staff caught in physical clash over photography at cemetery
Namibia to slaughter 700 wild animals for food as drought worsens
Greek tourist port in Volos flooded by sea of dead fish: Watch
Trump assassination attempt: FBI releases new details on attacker and weapon
Ugandan man found with 24 human skulls for ‘healing’
Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar
Swiss court convicts two executives in 1MDB embezzlement scandal
Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Rostov’s fuel depot
Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
Türkiye extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest