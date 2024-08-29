Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes threatens Elon Musk to ban his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) if he will not hire a local legal representative.
The top court on Wednesday, August 28, gave the tech giant a deadline of 24 hours (till Thursday night) to name a lawyer or face a ban, reported Reuters.
As per the reports, the judge in a ruling said that, as per Brazil’s law, companies that do not respect the country’s law and do not understand the confidentiality of private information could face temporary suspension.
The court stated, “In case of non-compliance with the determination, the decision could bring about suspension of the social media network’s activities in Brazil.”
Moreover, the orders came after a months-long feud between Musk and the de Mores after the judge gave a ruling to suspend over 100 accounts as a crackdown on disinformation and misinformation.
Due to this tension between the company and the judiciary, the social media platform earlier this month announced that it is closing all the local operations in Brazil and also fired all the staff, which it dubbed ‘censorship orders’ from the judge.