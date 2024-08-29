Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling

  • August 29, 2024
Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes threatens Elon Musk to ban his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) if he will not hire a local legal representative.

The top court on Wednesday, August 28, gave the tech giant a deadline of 24 hours (till Thursday night) to name a lawyer or face a ban, reported Reuters.

As per the reports, the judge in a ruling said that, as per Brazil’s law, companies that do not respect the country’s law and do not understand the confidentiality of private information could face temporary suspension.

The court stated, “In case of non-compliance with the determination, the decision could bring about suspension of the social media network’s activities in Brazil.”

Moreover, the orders came after a months-long feud between Musk and the de Mores after the judge gave a ruling to suspend over 100 accounts as a crackdown on disinformation and misinformation.

Due to this tension between the company and the judiciary, the social media platform earlier this month announced that it is closing all the local operations in Brazil and also fired all the staff, which it dubbed ‘censorship orders’ from the judge.

Sci-Tech News

Instagram rolls out exciting new features with custom fonts and stickers
Oceanographers discover wonder under sea: Mountain larger than Mount Olympus
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Nokia unveils new Barbie phone to combat smartphone addiction
SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’
Social networking site X restored after brief disruption
Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users
Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours
New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses
Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Neuroscience surprise: Different types of love glow different brain regions