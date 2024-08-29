Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain

World

Typhoon Shanshan hits southwest Japan with intense winds and heavy rain

  • August 29, 2024
Typhoon Shanshan hits southwest Japan with intense winds and heavy rain.

As a result, millions of people in southwest Japan were ordered to evacuate on Thursday, August 29, as per Reuters.

The storm has resulted in at least three deaths, one person missing and 45 people injured.

As per the outlet, it is considered one of the most intense storms to strike the region.

Meanwhile, the storm has caused widespread power outages, disrupted air travel, and led to major factory closures. Heavy rain has also caused landslides.

With gusts reaching up to 180 km/h (112 mph), the typhoon was near Unzen city in Nagasaki Prefecture at 3:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) and moving northward.

More than 200,000 households in seven prefectures were left without power, although the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant was reported to be unaffected.

The storm is expected to move toward central and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, by the weekend.

While over 5.2 million people have received evacuation notices, mainly in Kyushu and some central Japan areas. 

