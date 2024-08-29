Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for explosive first interview

World

  by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Kamala Harris is bracing for her first ever game-changing interview with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz!

On Thursday, August 29, the Vice President of the U.S. will be sitting for her high-stakes initial interview since her formal nomination for the Democratic Party’s presidency.

For some time, Harris has been under fire by the Republicans and some media analysts due to not holding any press conference and a thorough, on-the-record interview until this point.

To be aired on Thursday night, August 29, at 9 p.m. Eastern time, the interview will be taken by CNN’s Dana Bash and will be pre-recorded in Savannah, Georgia.

During the interview, Harris will also be taking questions from some of the journalists and social media influencers.

Previously, the former US President Donald Trump, in an attacking way, said to the Daily Mail, “Why isn't it live?"

"It's not a live interview. It's an interview that's going to be taped and then edited and then put out. So that's not even an interview. Then she's doing it with her vice president (nominee) sitting there, he added.

The presidential candidates will clash in a debate airing on ABC News on September 10.

World News

