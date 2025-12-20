Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappè celebrated his 27th birthday on December 20 but what caught attention was an unexpected birthday message from his former club.
This came just days after Mbappé won a long-running legal battle against Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages and bonuses.
The French court ruled that the PSG must pay the striker €60 million (£52.5m/$63m).
Mbappé initially demanded €263m (£231.5m) from PSG which included unpaid wages, bonuses and damages he claimed due to contract disputes and alleged poor treatment.
In response, PSG also sued the striker for €240m (£211m) as compensation for Mbappé's failed 300m euros transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in 2023.
However, the court only awarded him a smaller portion, ruling that the club owed him three months of salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus.
Mbappé then moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer the summer after the dispute under contract until the end of June 2029.
Despite this, the Champions League holders took to social media to wish Mbappè a happy birthday, writing, "Kylian Mbappé celebrates his 27th birthday! Happy birthday, Kylian."
Mbappé has scored 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 and is aiming to match or surpass Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a single year for the club, as he is just 1 goal away.