Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Mbappé has scored 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 and is aiming to surpass Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappè celebrated his 27th birthday on December 20 but what caught attention was an unexpected birthday message from his former club.

This came just days after Mbappé won a long-running legal battle against Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages and bonuses.

The French court ruled that the PSG must pay the striker €60 million (£52.5m/$63m).

Mbappé initially demanded €263m (£231.5m) from PSG which included unpaid wages, bonuses and damages he claimed due to contract disputes and alleged poor treatment.

In response, PSG also sued the striker for €240m (£211m) as compensation for Mbappé's failed 300m euros transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in 2023.

However, the court only awarded him a smaller portion, ruling that the club owed him three months of salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus.

Mbappé then moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer the summer after the dispute under contract until the end of June 2029. 

Despite this, the Champions League holders took to social media to wish Mbappè a happy birthday, writing, "Kylian Mbappé celebrates his 27th birthday! Happy birthday, Kylian."

Mbappé has scored 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 and is aiming to match or surpass Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a single year for the club, as he is just 1 goal away.

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout

Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout
Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy

Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?
‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown

‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40
Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season

Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season
Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car
Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Popular News

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
an hour ago
Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert
2 hours ago
Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks

Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks
17 minutes ago