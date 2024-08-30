Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years

The German government has deported 28 Afghans from the country for the first time since the Taliban took over.
According to France24, the first group of Afghans was sent back to the homeland on Friday, August 30 in a chartered Qatar Airways flight.
Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement, “These were Afghan nationals, all of whom were convicted offenders who had no right to stay in Germany and against whom deportation orders had been issued.”
Moreover, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the deportation of Afghans a security issue for the country.
It is worth knowing that Germany did not have diplomatic relations with the Taliban-run Afghanistan government.
As per German news website Spiegel, the decision came after two months of ‘secret negotiation’ between Germany and Taliban authorities, in which Qatar acted as a go-between.
Meanwhile, the Afghan media reported that every Afghan deportee received €1,000 before flying back to their homeland.
Furthermore, the German government has been facing continuous pressure to stop illegal deportation and take strict actions against convicted asylum seekers after the migrants were found involved in high-profile crimes.