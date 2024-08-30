Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel

World

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Kamala Harris has pledged a stricter approach to migration at the US southern border and affirmed she will not withhold weapons from Israel.

This came during her first major interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, conducted by CNN's Dana Bash.

The interview took place in Savannah, Georgia, during a campaign bus tour with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris emphasised her commitment to enforcing border laws and supporting comprehensive border legislation to control migration.

She also aligned with President Biden's strong support for Israel, rejecting calls to reconsider sending weapons to Israel despite the high Palestinian death toll in Gaza.

Meanwhile, she highlighted the need to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

Harris also stated she would include a Republican in her cabinet, saying, "I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my cabinet who was a Republican."

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday, August 29, it was revealed that Harris is leading Republican Donald Trump 45% to 41%.

