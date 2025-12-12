World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

A new tsunami advisory has been issued after a catastrophic earthquake occurred off the coast of Aomori prefecture

  • By Hania Jamil
6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory
6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Friday after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook the country's northeast.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the powerful quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori prefecture, in the north of Honshu, the main Japanese island, at a depth of about 12 miles at 11:44 a.m. local time.

The Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures could see a tsunami of up to about 3 feet, the agency added.

As of now, the damage and injuries were not immediately reported, as authorities issued the advisory, which is a lower level of caution than a warning.

You Might Like:

Friday's quake followed a 7.5-magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in that quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island. 

Officials said after Monday’s quake that there was also a slight increase in risk of a magnitude-8-level quake and possible tsunami occurring along Japan's northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido. 

The agency urged residents in 182 municipalities to be prepared for any catastrophic situation in the coming week. 

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution
Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum

Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list
US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown

US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown
Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win

Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

Latest News

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas git for Kylie Jenner
Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary