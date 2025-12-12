Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Friday after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook the country's northeast.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the powerful quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori prefecture, in the north of Honshu, the main Japanese island, at a depth of about 12 miles at 11:44 a.m. local time.
The Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures could see a tsunami of up to about 3 feet, the agency added.
As of now, the damage and injuries were not immediately reported, as authorities issued the advisory, which is a lower level of caution than a warning.
Friday's quake followed a 7.5-magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.
At least 34 people were injured in that quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island.
Officials said after Monday’s quake that there was also a slight increase in risk of a magnitude-8-level quake and possible tsunami occurring along Japan's northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido.
The agency urged residents in 182 municipalities to be prepared for any catastrophic situation in the coming week.