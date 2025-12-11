A historic letter written by Mary Queen of Scots only a few hours before she was executed is set to return to the public view for the first time in almost ten years.
Written at 2am on 8 February 1587, the letter was addressed to her brother-in-law, King Henri III of France, as she sought to settle her affairs and share her final thoughts.
The letter was last displayed in 2017 for just one day while large crowds queued along George IV Bridge in Edinburgh to view it.
Next year, the public will have a rare chance to see the letter– usually kept securely in the National Library of Scotland– at Perth Museum as part of an exhibition designed to bring Queen of Scots’ story to life.
Alison Stevenson, director of collections, access and research at the National Library of Scotland, said in a statement, noting, "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for people to see the last letter."
Besides the main exhibition at Perth Museum, additional items from the National Library of Scotland will be displayed at the nearby AK Bell Library.
This side exhibition, called The Legacy of Mary, Queen of Scots, will include a manuscript of Robert Burns’ poem about Mary and early drafts of Liz Lochhead’s play about her life.
Ashleigh Hibbins, head of audiences and learning at Culture Perth and Kinross, described the exhibition as a "homecoming" for the letter given Mary's links with the region
The letter will be on display at Perth Museum from January 23 to April 26, 2026 while the companion exhibition will run from January 23 to April 25 and access to both exhibitions will be free for the public.