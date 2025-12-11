World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have agreed to join forces and introduce more than 200 Disney characters

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Walt Disney has made a major move in the tech and entertainment world by investing $1 billion in OpenAI on Thursday, December 11.

As part of the deal, OpenAI, the company behind cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools will be allowed to use Disney's iconic Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel characters in its Sora AI video generator.

Sora, launched by OpenAI in September lets people users make short videos just by typing a description.

The three-year licensing deal, starting early next year does not include the actor's appearance or voices.

You Might Like:

“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, as per CNBC News.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Disney CEO started discussing ideas years ago about how to use generative AI together with Disney's characters and stories to create new experiences.

Under the deal with OpenAI, some user-created videos will be shown on Disney+, letting the streaming service benefit from the rising popularity of short videos and Disney will also have the option to buy more shares in OpenAI.

Both companies will use OpenAI to create new products and experiences for customers including Disney+ users while Disney will also use ChatGPT internally for its employees.

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution
Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum

Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list
US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown

US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown
Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win

Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning
New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Latest News

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event

Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event