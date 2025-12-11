Walt Disney has made a major move in the tech and entertainment world by investing $1 billion in OpenAI on Thursday, December 11.
As part of the deal, OpenAI, the company behind cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools will be allowed to use Disney's iconic Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel characters in its Sora AI video generator.
Sora, launched by OpenAI in September lets people users make short videos just by typing a description.
The three-year licensing deal, starting early next year does not include the actor's appearance or voices.
“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, as per CNBC News.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Disney CEO started discussing ideas years ago about how to use generative AI together with Disney's characters and stories to create new experiences.
Under the deal with OpenAI, some user-created videos will be shown on Disney+, letting the streaming service benefit from the rising popularity of short videos and Disney will also have the option to buy more shares in OpenAI.
Both companies will use OpenAI to create new products and experiences for customers including Disney+ users while Disney will also use ChatGPT internally for its employees.