World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

The Mesa County clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison last year over four felony and three misdemeanour charges

  • By Hania Jamil
Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?
Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

In the latest shocking twist, President Donald Trump announced he is pardoning Tina Peters, a former Mesa County clerk, convicted on state charges.

The Colorado politician promoted false claims about the 2020 election and was convicted last year in connection with a voting system's security breach.

Despite the Thursday, December 11 pardon, which is being considered symbolic, Peters, who is currently in prison, will not walk free, as state crimes are not shielded by presidential pardon powers.

She was convicted last year of four felony and three misdemeanour charges in connection with the breach in Mesa County. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

You Might Like:

Following Trump's Truth Social post, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said, "The idea that a president could pardon someone tried and convicted in state court has no precedent in American law, would be an outrageous departure from what our constitution requires, and will not hold up."

Peters was convicted in connection with using another person's security badge to allow someone associated with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, a prominent election denier and Trump ally, access to county election equipment involving Dominion Voting Systems.

Earlier Thursday, Lindell announced that he will run for governor of Minnesota next year.

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution
Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum

Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list
US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown

US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown
Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win

Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning
New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Latest News

Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients

Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients
Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health
Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El