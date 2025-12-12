In the latest shocking twist, President Donald Trump announced he is pardoning Tina Peters, a former Mesa County clerk, convicted on state charges.
The Colorado politician promoted false claims about the 2020 election and was convicted last year in connection with a voting system's security breach.
Despite the Thursday, December 11 pardon, which is being considered symbolic, Peters, who is currently in prison, will not walk free, as state crimes are not shielded by presidential pardon powers.
She was convicted last year of four felony and three misdemeanour charges in connection with the breach in Mesa County. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Following Trump's Truth Social post, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said, "The idea that a president could pardon someone tried and convicted in state court has no precedent in American law, would be an outrageous departure from what our constitution requires, and will not hold up."
Peters was convicted in connection with using another person's security badge to allow someone associated with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, a prominent election denier and Trump ally, access to county election equipment involving Dominion Voting Systems.
Earlier Thursday, Lindell announced that he will run for governor of Minnesota next year.