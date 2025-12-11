World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

The 'Architects of AI' were named as Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution
Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine chosen "Architects of AI" as its Person of the Year 2025 on Thursday, December 11.

The magazine decided to highlight the huge impact artificial intelligence has on different areas of society including media, politics and the workplace.

"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers.

He further wrote, "This was the year when artificial intelligence’s full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out. Whatever the question was, AI was the answer."

You Might Like:

The magazines's two covers for its 2025 Person of the Year feature an illustration highlighting "AI" and a painting inspired by the famous 1932 photo Lunch atop Skyscraper.

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

The painting, by Jason Seiler, depicts tech leaders Mark Zuckerberg, Lisa Su, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, Dario Amodei and Fei-Fei Li.

The magazine also called AI "the most consequential tool in great-power competition since the advent of nuclear weapons."

US President Donald Trump received the title last year after the presidential elections and had also been recognized in 2016.

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum

Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Italian cuisine makes history, joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list
US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown

US unveils $1M 'gold card' visa scheme for wealthy immigrants amid crackdown
Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win

Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months after Nobel Peace Prize win
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning
New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Italy's cuisine crowned 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO

Italy's cuisine crowned 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO

Latest News

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution
Prince William names 11-year-old girl youngest MBE in British history

Prince William names 11-year-old girl youngest MBE in British history
Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India