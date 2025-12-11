Time magazine chosen "Architects of AI" as its Person of the Year 2025 on Thursday, December 11.
The magazine decided to highlight the huge impact artificial intelligence has on different areas of society including media, politics and the workplace.
"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers.
He further wrote, "This was the year when artificial intelligence’s full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out. Whatever the question was, AI was the answer."
The magazines's two covers for its 2025 Person of the Year feature an illustration highlighting "AI" and a painting inspired by the famous 1932 photo Lunch atop Skyscraper.
The painting, by Jason Seiler, depicts tech leaders Mark Zuckerberg, Lisa Su, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, Dario Amodei and Fei-Fei Li.
The magazine also called AI "the most consequential tool in great-power competition since the advent of nuclear weapons."
US President Donald Trump received the title last year after the presidential elections and had also been recognized in 2016.