Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+

Taylor Swift’s sparkling magic has already begun dazzling fans!
On Friday, December 12, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker premiered the first two episodes of her eagerly-awaited docuseries, The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, on Disney+.
The newly release docuseries showcases thrilling clips along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the pop star’s record-breaking world tour.
After waiting for the release for months, the audience was finally able to watch the intense preparation, dedication, challenges, and emotional moments that helped shape the spectacular show.
The anticipated release quickly sparked a frenzy among Swifties, who made their way to Disney+ to stream the exciting series, causing an unprecedented issue on the streaming site.
Taking to X, fans expressed their frustration and disappointment after experiencing repeated issues while attempting to access Disney+, reported Parade.
“Anyone else’s Disney crash? Mine’s on the opening page with a loading circle,” asked a first.
Another penned, “You broke Disney+, I can open it JAJAJAJAJAJA.”
“There’s no episodes on Disney! I only see the show,” added a third.
Meanwhile, many other urged the platform to “do something with the app.”
For those unfamiliar, The End of an Era is a three-part docuseries, with the first two episodes airing today, December 12, 2025, and the remaining four episodes slated to premiere in the next two weeks on December 19 and 26.