Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Christmas is one of the most important times of the year for many families all around the world

A new survey has identified the activity the most people in the UK do on Christmas Day.

According to research by Thortful, the most popular sequence of activities on Christmas Day in the UK is to first open presents, then eat Christmas dinner, watch the King's speech and end with some form of entertainment like playing board games.

The poll of the survey of 1,000 people showed that 26% of the people think the ideal time to have Christmas dinner is 2pm.

Also, 18% prefer 1pm, 15% go for 3pm and 8% wait until 4 pm as well meanwhile, a 2% of people eat much earlier before midday or much later at 9pm.

While, Home Alone, Elf and Love Actually are the most favourite Christmas movies.

Wham!'s Last Christmas is the nation's top song while Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You tied for second place.

Other songs, including White Christmas, Driving Home for Christmas, and Merry Xmas Everybody, shared third place.

However, the survey also revealed that some people follow unusual traditions like opening presents on Christmas Eve, having chips with their meal or even go for a winter swim.

"Christmas is one of the most important times of the year for many families – 88 per cent celebrate it, making it the most widely observed holiday in the UK," a spokeswoman for Thortful, a greetings card marketplace, said as per MailUK.

Besides this, survey also revealed that many people face small issues on Christmas Day such as overcooked or undercooked food (25%), family arguments (21%), overeating and falling asleep before games (20%) and receiving duplicate gifts (13%).

