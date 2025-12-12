Prince Harry has caught Meghan Markle completely off-guard with his shocking admission about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex - who moved to the US in 2020 alongside Harry and their kids after stepping down from their Royal duties, is believed to be very "upset" on duke's public admission that Britain would be the best option for his kids' education.
The British singer, Joss Stone, who recently returned to the U.K. with her family from Nashville claimed that the 41-year-old royal praised the British school system during their conversation at the WellChild Awards 2025.
Now inside sources close to the couple are claiming that Meghan was "extremely upset" with Harry's plan - who is said to be determined to move his kids to the UK for higher education.
"Harry says this isn't about abandoning life in America, but he genuinely believes a British education would offer Archie and Lili opportunities they wouldn't have here, and let them form friendships and experiences similar to his time at Eton," an insider told Radar.
Lifting the curtain on the former Suits actress' feelings the source added, "Meghan is in utter shock he's even bringing it up."
They continued, "She thinks it's far too early, and the notion that he may have talked about relocating the children to the UK without consulting her has left her feeling caught off guard."
"Archie and Lili are getting older quickly, so it makes sense that Harry and Meghan are considering schooling. But they have to be on the same page," added the insider.