Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project

Jennifer Aniston and the whole Friends cast have come together once again for a heartfelt cause.
Two years after Matthew Perry’s tragic death, the Friends costar – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox – have reunited for a collaboration with the late actor’s foundation to work on a special art project.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 11, Perry’s foundation – which aims to help others struggling with the disease of addiction – shared a delightful post announcing that the ensemble cast of the hit ‘90s sitcom worked with artist Tim Wakefield to create special artwork made from the soundwaves of the Friends theme song.
“Exciting news! The cast has teamed up with @soundwaves_art and artist Tim Wakefield for a very special collection of artwork this holiday season. Tim has transformed the actual soundwaves of the Friends theme song into these beautiful designs each inspired by a different character, and each cast member has autographed their own small run of artworks,” they captioned.
They also revealed that a limited edition with Matthew Perry’s official signature will also be released.
“All profits will be supporting charities chosen by the cast, including the @MatthewPerryFoundation and their work helping those struggling with the disease of addiction,” the foundation added.
Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, due to acute effects of ketamine.