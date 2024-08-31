Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone

A recent report has made a shocking revelation about Japan, highlighting the severe issue of elderly people dying alone.
According to a report by the National Police Agency, in the first half of 2024, nearly 40,000 people in Japan were found dead alone in their homes.
As Japan has the world’s oldest population, the report indicates that about 4,000 of these individuals were discovered more than a month after their death, and 130 bodies were found after a year.
Among the 37,227 people found dead alone, over 70% were aged 65 and older.
While, around 40% of these deaths were discovered within a day, nearly 3,939 bodies were found after more than a month, and 130 had been unnoticed for at least a year.
The majority of those found were 85 years or older, followed by those aged 75-79 and 70-74.
The National Police Agency plans to share this data with a government group working on solutions for unattended deaths.
Earlier this year, Japan passed a bill to address the issues of loneliness and isolation among its aging population.