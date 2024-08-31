World

US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute

The US Trade Representative's office will work with Canada to address concerns about the June tax

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute

The United States requested trade dispute talks with Canada over its new digital services tax on Friday, August 30.

As per several reports, the Biden administration has labeled the tax as "discriminatory" and believes it may be inconsistent with Canada’s trade agreement obligations.

According to the US Trade Representative's office, they will work with Canada to address concerns about the tax enacted in June.

If they cannot reach an agreement within 75 days, the US may request a dispute resolution panel under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which could result in US tariffs on Canadian imports.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an official statement, noting, "The United States opposes unilateral digital service taxes that discriminate against U.S. companies. USTR is taking action today to address Canada's discriminatory policies."

He further emphasised, "As we pursue these consultations, we will continue to support the Department of the Treasury in the OECD/G20 global tax negotiations to bring a comprehensive solution to the challenge of DSTs."

Previously, the US had prepared retaliatory actions against digital services taxes from other countries, including Austria, Britain, France, India, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

However, these actions were delayed as global negotiations for a broader tax agreement continue.

Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones

Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute

US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Artem Chigvintsev accuses wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse

Artem Chigvintsev accuses wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom

Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom

World News

Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Video of woman making sourdough in-flight sparks reaction: Watch
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Kamala Harris to welcome Republicans to cabinet for 'diverse perspectives’
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Taylor Swift concert attackers planned to kill 'a huge number,' CIA reports
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain