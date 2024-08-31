Royal

King Charles pays huge tribute to Princess Diana on death anniversary

King Charles’ palace honored Princess Diana’s demise

  • August 31, 2024


King Charles made quite a shocking move of paying a huge tribute to former wife Princess Diana on her death anniversary today.

Many royal fans were welcomed to the gates of Kensington Palace, where they outpoured their grief for the late royal.

Visitors laid flowers, banners, images wrapped in United Kingdom’s flag, and many other portraits outside the grand mansion in her memory.

Despite famously having a rift with Princess Diana and subsequently falling in love with Queen Camilla, King Charles has welcomed these accolades instead of shooing them away.

Your Majesty has the power not to allow visitors to commemorate his ex-wife’s death, but he doesn’t intervene in the matter at all every year.

It was on August 31, 1997, that Princess Diana passed away in a horrific car crash, making her life even more tragic and impactful.

“Her work continues through her loving sons Prince William and Prince Harry,” one picture read, as per Mirror.

The two brothers were on a holiday in Scotland when the incident happened, and it was also King Charles who personally broke the news to them.

