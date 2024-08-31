World

Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash

Lt. Gen. Oleshchuk has been sacked by Zelenskyy, and US experts are supporting the crash probe

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash
Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the country's air force chief following a recent F-16 crash that has raised serious concerns about aviation safety.

At the beginning of the week, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes lost his life protecting Ukraine's skies against a significant Russian aviation onslaught.

Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from Ukraine, stated that a US Patriot missile struck the aircraft during friendly fire.

Mykola Oleschuk, the commander of the Air Force, retorted that her remarks were a "tool to discredit the top military leadership".

However, the Air Force did not explicitly refute that a Patriot missile struck the F-16.

Lt. Gen. Oleshchuk has been sacked by Zelenskyy, and US experts are supporting the crash probe.

The directive was made available on the president's website.

"We need to protect people. Protect personnel,” minutes after the directive was released, Mr. Zelenskyy stated in a speech, adding, "Take care of all our soldiers."

He continued by saying that Ukraine's army's command structure needs to be strengthened.

The army's general staff announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. Anatolii Kryvonozhko as acting commander of the air force.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

World News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Search operation underway for missing helicopter in Russia's Kamchatka
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Israel allows Gaza residents to return home for the first time since October
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years