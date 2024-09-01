Health

Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines

UNICEF’s emergency tender includes establishing agreements with mpox vaccine manufacturers

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
UNICEF’s emergency tender includes establishing agreements with mpox vaccine manufacturers
UNICEF’s emergency tender includes establishing agreements with mpox vaccine manufacturers

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for an emergency tender in collaboration with the Africa CDC, Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to obtain mpox vaccines for the crisis-hit countries.

This was announced by the organizations’ joint statement on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The emergency tender seeks to ensure immediate mpox vaccine access and boost production. Depending on demand, manufacturing capacity, and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 could be established.

Leila Pakkala, the director of UNICEF Supply Division, stated, “Addressing the current mpox vaccine shortage and delivering vaccines to communities that need them now is of paramount importance. There is also a pressing need for a universal and transparent allocation mechanism to ensure equitable access to mpox vaccines.”

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, over 18,000 suspected mpox cases, including 629 deaths, have been recorded this year, four of them among which are children.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, the Director General of Africa CDC, noted, “This emergency tender is a critical step forward in our collective effort to control the spread of this disease. Africa CDC is committed to ensuring that vaccines are allocated swiftly and equitably across the continent, in partnership with UNICEF, Gavi, WHO, and other key stakeholders.”

Additionally, Dr. Derrick Sim, Gavi’s interim Chief Vaccine Programmes and Market Officer, said that the announcement allows UNICEF to purchase and distribute vaccines after Gavi and other collaborators successfully secure funding and agreements with manufacturers.

He also noted that the tender is viewed as a positive initiative by the Alliance and Africa CDC in the response effort.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Health News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out