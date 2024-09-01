Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for an emergency tender in collaboration with the Africa CDC, Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to obtain mpox vaccines for the crisis-hit countries.
This was announced by the organizations’ joint statement on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
The emergency tender seeks to ensure immediate mpox vaccine access and boost production. Depending on demand, manufacturing capacity, and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 could be established.
Leila Pakkala, the director of UNICEF Supply Division, stated, “Addressing the current mpox vaccine shortage and delivering vaccines to communities that need them now is of paramount importance. There is also a pressing need for a universal and transparent allocation mechanism to ensure equitable access to mpox vaccines.”
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, over 18,000 suspected mpox cases, including 629 deaths, have been recorded this year, four of them among which are children.
Dr. Jean Kaseya, the Director General of Africa CDC, noted, “This emergency tender is a critical step forward in our collective effort to control the spread of this disease. Africa CDC is committed to ensuring that vaccines are allocated swiftly and equitably across the continent, in partnership with UNICEF, Gavi, WHO, and other key stakeholders.”
Additionally, Dr. Derrick Sim, Gavi’s interim Chief Vaccine Programmes and Market Officer, said that the announcement allows UNICEF to purchase and distribute vaccines after Gavi and other collaborators successfully secure funding and agreements with manufacturers.
He also noted that the tender is viewed as a positive initiative by the Alliance and Africa CDC in the response effort.