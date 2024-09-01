Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends

In a world where social media influencers complex skin care routine, dermatologists are urging parents and young girls to keep it simple.
A gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen are all that's needed for preteens, according to dermatologists.
"That’s it. Full stop. You don’t need anything else,” said Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness, a Minneapolis-based dermatologist.
Experts warn that using anti-aging products containing retinols and hydroxy acids can damage young skin and harm mental health.
The Personal Care Products Council agrees, stating that anti-aging products are unnecessary for younger skin.
“I hear all day, every day from all my patients who have children in their teens, and younger, that they are so fixated on all of these skin care products and TikTok trends and they’ve gone overboard,” said Dr. Dendy Engelman, a dermatologist in Manhattan.
Dermatologists recommend affordable, gentle brands like Cetaphil, CeraVe, and La Roche-Posay.
As puberty begins, teens may need to address skin issues like acne, but should consult a dermatologist if problems persist.
Dermatologists are taking to social media to debunk harmful trends and promote simple, effective skin care routines.
They encourage parents to educate their children about viral trends and the importance of sunscreen.