UK met office issues yellow weather and thunderstorm warning

The UK Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning, and flooding in different parts of the country.
According to Independent, the forecasters predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms in large swathes of England and eastern Wales on Sunday, September 1, from 4 am until 9 pm.
As per meteorologists, there are 'small chances of flooding and disruption from heavy showers and thunderstorms’ and power cuts in a few places.
A Met Office spokesperson said, “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.”
He further added, “A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southern England on Saturday night, but by Sunday morning there is an increasing risk of more active and organised heavy showers and thunderstorms moving into, or developing across, parts of southern England.”
The spokesperson warned, “30 to 40mm of rain may fall in less than an hour, with perhaps over 75mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.”
The Met Office informed that there are chances of ‘frequent lightning strikes and hail’ across southern and central England.