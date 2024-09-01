AI may soon provide earlier warnings for heart disease risks

As the global trend towards Artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly grows, its use in the medical field is also being seen at a fast pace.
As per BBC, AI may soon be able to assist general practitioners (GPs) in identifying patients at high risk for severe heart problems.
The University of Leeds has developed an AI system called Optimise, which analyzed health records from over two million individuals.
Researchers discovered that many patients had undiagnosed conditions or were not receiving necessary treatments.
Dr. Ramesh Nadarajah from the university noted that addressing these conditions early is often more cost-effective than treating them later.
More than 400,000 people were identified as high risk for heart failure, stroke, and diabetes.
This group represented 74% of those who died from heart-related causes.
Furthermore, Dr Nadarajah, a health data research fellow, explained, "This AI uses readily available data to gather new insights that could help healthcare professionals ensure that they are providing timely care for their patients."
He added, "We hope our research will ultimately benefit patients living with heart and circulatory diseases, as well as helping relieve pressure off our NHS systems."
Talking about the future developments, he said, "Next, we plan to perform a clinical trial where we are providing doctor-led care to patients."