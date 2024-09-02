Taiwanese President tells China to reclaim Russian land before making moves

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has made major statement about China and called the country “separatist.”
On Sunday, during a conversation with the island's local media, the president noted that China needs to take back land from Russia signed over by the last Chinese dynasty in the 19th century if its claim over his country are about territorial integrity.
"China's intention to attack and annex Taiwan is not because of what any one person or political party in Taiwan says or does. It is not for the sake of territorial integrity that China wants to annex Taiwan," Lai said.
He continued, "If it is for the sake of territorial integrity, why doesn't it take back the lands occupied by Russia that were signed over in the Treaty of Aigun? Russia is now at its weakest right?"
However, China's government exclaims Taiwan has been Chinese territory since ancient times.
"The Treaty of Aigun signed during the Qing — you can ask Russia (for the land back) but you don't. So it's obvious they don't want to invade Taiwan for territorial reasons," he noted.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office has note responded to the claims yet.