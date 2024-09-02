Titanic sinks again: Surprising images reveal slow decay of wreckage

Surprising images of the Titanic showed the gradual decline of the wreckage over the years.
According to BBC, a new expedition to the Titanic wreckage revealed that a large part of the famous railing of the giant ship is now on the sea floor.
New images showed that the ship that sank in April 1912's wreckage is changing after being under the sea waves for more than 100 years.
Tomasina Ray, director of collections at RMS Titanic Inc., the company that carried out the expedition to the Titanic, said, “The bow of the Titanic is just iconic; you have all these moments in pop culture, and that's what you think of when you think of the shipwreck. And it doesn't look like that anymore.”
He further added, “It's just another reminder of the deterioration that's happening every day. People ask all the time, ‘How long is Titanic going to be there?’ We just don't know, but we're watching it in real time.”
It is believed that the railing, which is about 4.5 m (14.7 ft) long, fell around two years ago because the pictures taken by the Magellan company and Atlantic Productions in the 2022 expedition had the railing still attached.