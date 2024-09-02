Hecht Museum welcomes boy who broke 3,500-year-old pot with open arms

Hecht Museum in Israel has welcomed back the boy who accidentally broke a jar from the Bronze Age.
According to Independent, a four-year-old boy was visiting the museum at the University of Haifa when, out of curiosity, he slightly pulled a 3,500-year-old jar, resulting in the smashing of the artefact into pieces.
Anna Geller, mother of the boy, told Associated Press, “It was just a distraction of a second. And the next thing I know, it’s a very big boom boom behind me.”
She said the boy only wanted to see what was inside the jar.
Moreover, the jar from between 2200 BC and 1500 BC was displayed near the entrance without any protective barrier.
The child’s father said that he was shocked to see his son beside the broken artifact. He initially thought that his child could not do such big damage.
Then he went to security to tell them what had happened; he also offered to pay for the damage. “But they called and said it was insured, and after they checked the cameras and saw it wasn’t vandalism, they invited us back for a make-up visit,” said Mr. Geller.
During the visit, the boy also gifted the museum a clay vase that he made himself.