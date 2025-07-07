Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims 

Ivanka Trump shared an emotional post for the victims of Texas floods as the death toll increases.
Taking to Instagram, the eldest daughter of the US President Donald Trump express grief on the loss of “swee souls” at the Camp Mystic and also send prayers and gratitude to the firdst reponders.
She said that there are no words strong enough for the heartbreak unfolding in Texas.
Ivanka wrote, “The devastating floods at Camp Mystic have taken at least 51 innocent lives-including 15 children, 8 and 9-year-old little girls whose futures were filled with promise and light. As a mother, my soul aches imagining the anguish their families are enduring.”
Sending prayers of gratitude to the first responders who have shown breathtaking courage. Camp counselors diving into dangerous waters. A US Coast Guard hero saving 165 lives. Strangers becoming saviors. The human spirit endures even in such darkness.
“To the sweet souls we've lost-may you rest in eternal peace, your spirits carried gently by love and remembrance. You will never be forgotten. My deepest prayers are with every grieving heart and with the brave souls still searching, still serving,” she added.
As per the officials, at least 82 people have died and dozens are still missing after devastating floods hit central Texas. In Kerr County, the hardest-hit area, at least 40 adults and 28 children have been killed.