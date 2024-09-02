US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation

World

Attorney General revealed that the plane was allegedly bought and smuggled out of the US

  • September 02, 2024
The US has taken possession of a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday, September 2.

The seizure was conducted in collaboration with the Dominican Republic.

As per Reuters, the aircraft was then flown from the Dominican Republic to Florida.

This action follows the discovery that the plane’s purchase breached US sanctions, according to a statement from the US Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that the plane was allegedly bought for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the US for use by Maduro and his associates.

The plane was seized amid pressure on Maduro, who faces domestic and international criticism over a contested election on July 28.

While, Maduro declared victory, opposition results suggested their candidate won.

The US has imposed heavy sanctions on Maduro, his associates, and Venezuela’s oil sector, and his election conduct has raised concerns about additional sanctions.

