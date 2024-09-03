Rafael Nadal stands by Jannik Sinner amid doping controversy

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal came in support of world number 1 Jannik Sinner after the doping test controversy.
According to TSN, a debate was sparked after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) gave Sinner a green card in August to play the US Open despite failing two doping tests in March.
Many tennis players, including Djokovic Novak and Carlos Alcaraz, criticised the system and decision to allow Sinner even after he tested positive for the banned substance clostebol.
But 22-time Grand Slam titles offered his support for Sinner. Nadal, in an interview with the Spanish TV show El Hormiguero, said, “I trust that he wasn’t punished because those who judged this case determined quite clearly that there was nothing to punish. ... I don’t believe the sentence has anything to do with him being No. 1 in the world.”
He further added, “I believe in someone’s good faith. I know Sinner; I don’t believe that Sinner wanted to dope. In the end, justice is justice, and I believe in justice. I believe in the bodies that have to make decisions and that they do it based on what they believe is right.”
Furthermore, Sinner advances to the quarterfinals after defeating Tommy Paul in the fourth round, setting up to face Daniil Medvedev next.