Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has sworn that his romance with Taylor Swift is still on fire after their breakup contract was leaked yesterday.
Just hours before his team had to contact lawyers for managing the PR damage from that leaked scandalous contract, the NFL player was talking about his love life on the Rich Eisen Show.
Recalling his cameo from the Eras Tour, he raved, “Taylor Swift put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part.”
“And I was just there not to screw anything up. That would have been the most embarrassing thing. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part,” Travis Kelce added.
He went on to assert that they’re still going strong as a couple madly in love.
But the leaked contract with his US PR company, Full Scope, says otherwise!
Papers created by Travis Kelce’s hired agency revealed that he and Taylor Swift are scheduled to split on September 28, 2024, and that there’s a strategy prepared for announcing it to the public.
An official statement is expected to be released at the end of this month, which is said to be “three days post-break up so the initial media frenzy settles,” according to Daily Mail.