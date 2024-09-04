World

Grenfell Tower fire: What happened and what did landmark report reveal?

Inquiry report reveals ‘systematic dishonesty and greed’ contributed to the death of 72 people

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024


After six long years of inquiry, it was found that all the deaths in the Grenfell Tower fire were ‘avoidable.’

What Happened?

Fire broke out in the 24-storey residential building Grenfell Tower in London, England, at around 12 a.m. on June 14, 2017.

According to Al Jazeera, an Uber driver named Behailu Kebede first reported the fire at 999 and told the London Fire Brigade, “Flat 16, Grenfell Tower. In the fridge. It’s on the fourth floor. Quick, quick, quick. It’s burning.”

All the residents were sleeping when the first four fire engines arrived at the scene. By 03:30 am, the entire building was ablaze.

The fire continued to burn for around 24 hours, and the fire was finally extinguished on June 15, leaving 72 dead and more than 70 people injured.

It was the worst residential fire in the history of Britain since the end of the Second World War.

Shocking Revelations of the Inquiry Report

The 1,700-page final report Grenfell Tower tragedy public inquiry revealed that dishonesty, greed, and incompetence were the reasons behind the tragedy, The Guardian reported.

The published report also stated that all 72 deaths that occurred were ‘avoidable’ but the failure of the government, tenant management organisations, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, manufacturers, and suppliers of the materials caused the tragedy.

“(The fire) was the culmination of decades of failure by central government and other bodies in positions of responsibility in the construction industry to look carefully into the danger of incorporating combustible materials into the external walls of high-rise residential buildings and to act on the information available to them,” says the report.

Prince Harry hits back at Meghan Markle’s sister for ‘rubbishing’ their marriage

Prince Harry hits back at Meghan Markle’s sister for ‘rubbishing’ their marriage
The Weeknd announces title of final album in ‘After Hours/Dawn FM’ trilogy

The Weeknd announces title of final album in ‘After Hours/Dawn FM’ trilogy
Khloe Kardashian hires Cindy Crawford for modeling after Ozempic claims

Khloe Kardashian hires Cindy Crawford for modeling after Ozempic claims
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online

Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online

World News

Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Pope Francis cautions against religious extremism in speech during Indonesia visit
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Trump to contest reworked election interference indictment
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Pope Francis sets record for longest papal journey amid health concerns
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online
Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations