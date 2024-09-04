Irish PM visits Ukraine: Zelensky praises €30 million funding support

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
According to BBC, Harris, during his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, September 4, signed a memorandum of understanding with Zelensky.
The Irish prime minister said that the ‘people of Ireland stand with the people of Ukraine’ and Ireland will back Kyiv in its efforts for EU membership.
Harris also announced a 36-million-euro funding package for the organisations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
Moreover, the Ukrainian president took an opportunity to express his gratitude for Irish support and the bilateral deal.
Zelensky expressed, “Ireland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine will be a substantial support for our people, our countries, and our European way of life.”
He further added, “I thank the people of Ireland; I know that after the beginning of the invasion of Russia of our land, you've accepted and really have warmly welcomed more than 100,000 citizens of Ukraine."
Zelensky also thanked Harris for his effort in returning abducted children to Ukraine.
Ukraine's bilateral deal with Ireland includes collective efforts on demining Ukraine and cyber security.