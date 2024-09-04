World

Irish PM visits Ukraine: Zelensky praises €30 million funding support

  • September 04, 2024
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

According to BBC, Harris, during his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, September 4, signed a memorandum of understanding with Zelensky.

The Irish prime minister said that the ‘people of Ireland stand with the people of Ukraine’ and Ireland will back Kyiv in its efforts for EU membership.

Harris also announced a 36-million-euro funding package for the organisations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Moreover, the Ukrainian president took an opportunity to express his gratitude for Irish support and the bilateral deal.

Zelensky expressed, “Ireland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine will be a substantial support for our people, our countries, and our European way of life.”

He further added, “I thank the people of Ireland; I know that after the beginning of the invasion of Russia of our land, you've accepted and really have warmly welcomed more than 100,000 citizens of Ukraine."

Zelensky also thanked Harris for his effort in returning abducted children to Ukraine.

Ukraine's bilateral deal with Ireland includes collective efforts on demining Ukraine and cyber security.

World News

Grenfell Tower fire: What happened and what did landmark report reveal?
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul
Pope Francis cautions against religious extremism in speech during Indonesia visit
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Trump to contest reworked election interference indictment
Pope Francis sets record for longest papal journey amid health concerns
New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone