Ex-Republican Liz Cheney SLAMS Donald Trump as ‘danger,’ endorses Kamala Harris

In a shocking twist of events, ex-Republican Liz Cheney is endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump!
The former legislator’s made a major announcement to not “vote” for Trump while speaking at an event at North Carolina’s Duke University on Tuesday, September 3.
“I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” said Liz, daughter of former Vice President of the US Dick Cheney.
Regarding Trump as a “danger,” the American attorney and politician stated, “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses—not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”
Speaking further to the crowd, Liz described herself as a “conservative” and someone who “believes in and cares deeply” about the Constitution.
“I have thought deeply about this,” she added.
The announcement, which gathered applause and cheers from the audience, adds her to the list of Republicans who chose to vote against Trump.
Earlier in March, ex. Vice President Mike Pence revealed to Fox News that he would not support the former US President in the 2024 elections, criticizing Trump’s January 6 actions and his policy reversals, including his shifted stance on forcing China to sell TikTok.
“The Vice President is proud to have earned Congresswoman Cheney’s vote. She is a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our Constitution first,” excitedly expressed Harris’ campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillion in a statement on Wednesday night, September 4.