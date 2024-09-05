Sci-Tech

YouTube unveils exciting new tools for Shorts with custom thumbnails and more

Creators can now adjust their Shorts thumbnails post-upload on both Android and iOS devices

  September 05, 2024
Google-owned video streaming platform Youtube has introduced new and exciting tools for its Shorts feature!

In a video on the Creator Inside Channel, YouTube explained the new features, noting that creators can now personalize their video thumbnails by adding text, filters, and emojis.

They can also modify thumbnails even after the Shorts are uploaded.

This update follows recent enhancements like automatic video pausing.

Creators will see two new options for adding text and filters in the top right corner when selecting a thumbnail for their Shorts.

Moreover, creators can now adjust their Shorts thumbnails post-upload on both Android and iOS devices.

These new features, which were highly requested, offer more creative control, with thumbnails visible only on search, hashtag, audio, and pivot pages.

YouTube's new Shorts feature is available for both Android and iPhone users.

In addition to these features, YouTube has also rolled out a sleep timer on its mobile app and desktop version for premium users.

This feature lets users set a timer to automatically stop video playback after a chosen time.

